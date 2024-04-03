CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 545 559¾ 540¼ 555¾ +10½ Jul 561½ 575½ 557¼ 571¾ +10 Sep 578¾ 592¼ 574¾ 588½ +9 Dec 603 616¼ 600 612½ +8¾ Mar 620 634½ 618¾ 631 +8½ May 633½ 644¼ 630 642 +7½ Jul 637½ 647¾ 637½ 644 +6¼ Sep 652 652¼ 650¼ 651 +5¾ Dec 662 662 658½ 659¾ +4 Est. sales 92,883. Tue.’s sales 137,383 Tue.’s open int 416,265, up 5,285 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 428¼ 433 425¾ 432½ +6 Jul 442¼ 446¼ 439¾ 446 +5 Sep 454½ 457¾ 451½ 457½ +4¾ Dec 468¾ 472¼ 466½ 472 +4 Mar 482 484¾ 479½ 484½ +3½ May 488½ 491¼ 486¾ 490¼ +2¼ Jul 492¼ 494¼ 489¾ 493¼ +1¾ Sep 483¾ 486 483 486 +2¾ Dec 486½ 489¾ 485 489½ +2½ Mar 497¼ 497¼ 497¼ 497¼ +1¼ Jul 503½ 505 502 502 —1¼ Dec 478 478 478 478 +¼ Est. sales 313,845. Tue.’s sales 519,456 Tue.’s open int 1,620,571 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 352½ 353½ 338½ 345¼ —7½ Jul 349½ 349½ 337¾ 341¾ —7¼ Sep 343¾ 343¾ 343¾ 343¾ —1½ Dec 345 354 344¾ 352¾ —5¾ Est. sales 1,051. Tue.’s sales 931 Tue.’s open int 4,014, up 245 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1175½ 1186¾ 1168½ 1181½ +7½ Jul 1189 1200 1182¼ 1194¾ +7 Aug 1188½ 1198¾ 1182¼ 1194½ +7 Sep 1173¾ 1185¼ 1169¼ 1181½ +7½ Nov 1178 1189½ 1172 1184¾ +7¾ Jan 1189¼ 1201¾ 1184¼ 1197 +8 Mar 1189¾ 1201¼ 1186¼ 1196½ +7¾ May 1192¼ 1204½ 1189¼ 1200¼ +8 Jul 1200 1210 1198¼ 1209½ +11¾ Nov 1162¼ 1171 1161¾ 1168½ +6¾ Sep 1156½ 1156½ 1156½ 1156½ +4 Est. sales 286,210. Tue.’s sales 348,153 Tue.’s open int 823,372, up 8,538

