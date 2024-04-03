Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

April 3, 2024, 2:08 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 545 559¾ 540¼ 555¾ +10½
Jul 561½ 575½ 557¼ 571¾ +10
Sep 578¾ 592¼ 574¾ 588½ +9
Dec 603 616¼ 600 612½ +8¾
Mar 620 634½ 618¾ 631 +8½
May 633½ 644¼ 630 642 +7½
Jul 637½ 647¾ 637½ 644 +6¼
Sep 652 652¼ 650¼ 651 +5¾
Dec 662 662 658½ 659¾ +4
Est. sales 92,883. Tue.’s sales 137,383
Tue.’s open int 416,265, up 5,285
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 428¼ 433 425¾ 432½ +6
Jul 442¼ 446¼ 439¾ 446 +5
Sep 454½ 457¾ 451½ 457½ +4¾
Dec 468¾ 472¼ 466½ 472 +4
Mar 482 484¾ 479½ 484½ +3½
May 488½ 491¼ 486¾ 490¼ +2¼
Jul 492¼ 494¼ 489¾ 493¼ +1¾
Sep 483¾ 486 483 486 +2¾
Dec 486½ 489¾ 485 489½ +2½
Mar 497¼ 497¼ 497¼ 497¼ +1¼
Jul 503½ 505 502 502 —1¼
Dec 478 478 478 478
Est. sales 313,845. Tue.’s sales 519,456
Tue.’s open int 1,620,571
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 352½ 353½ 338½ 345¼ —7½
Jul 349½ 349½ 337¾ 341¾ —7¼
Sep 343¾ 343¾ 343¾ 343¾ —1½
Dec 345 354 344¾ 352¾ —5¾
Est. sales 1,051. Tue.’s sales 931
Tue.’s open int 4,014, up 245
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1175½ 1186¾ 1168½ 1181½ +7½
Jul 1189 1200 1182¼ 1194¾ +7
Aug 1188½ 1198¾ 1182¼ 1194½ +7
Sep 1173¾ 1185¼ 1169¼ 1181½ +7½
Nov 1178 1189½ 1172 1184¾ +7¾
Jan 1189¼ 1201¾ 1184¼ 1197 +8
Mar 1189¾ 1201¼ 1186¼ 1196½ +7¾
May 1192¼ 1204½ 1189¼ 1200¼ +8
Jul 1200 1210 1198¼ 1209½ +11¾
Nov 1162¼ 1171 1161¾ 1168½ +6¾
Sep 1156½ 1156½ 1156½ 1156½ +4
Est. sales 286,210. Tue.’s sales 348,153
Tue.’s open int 823,372, up 8,538

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

