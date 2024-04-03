CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|545
|559¾
|540¼
|555¾
|+10½
|Jul
|561½
|575½
|557¼
|571¾
|+10
|Sep
|578¾
|592¼
|574¾
|588½
|+9
|Dec
|603
|616¼
|600
|612½
|+8¾
|Mar
|620
|634½
|618¾
|631
|+8½
|May
|633½
|644¼
|630
|642
|+7½
|Jul
|637½
|647¾
|637½
|644
|+6¼
|Sep
|652
|652¼
|650¼
|651
|+5¾
|Dec
|662
|662
|658½
|659¾
|+4
|Est. sales 92,883.
|Tue.’s sales 137,383
|Tue.’s open int 416,265,
|up 5,285
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|428¼
|433
|425¾
|432½
|+6
|Jul
|442¼
|446¼
|439¾
|446
|+5
|Sep
|454½
|457¾
|451½
|457½
|+4¾
|Dec
|468¾
|472¼
|466½
|472
|+4
|Mar
|482
|484¾
|479½
|484½
|+3½
|May
|488½
|491¼
|486¾
|490¼
|+2¼
|Jul
|492¼
|494¼
|489¾
|493¼
|+1¾
|Sep
|483¾
|486
|483
|486
|+2¾
|Dec
|486½
|489¾
|485
|489½
|+2½
|Mar
|497¼
|497¼
|497¼
|497¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|503½
|505
|502
|502
|—1¼
|Dec
|478
|478
|478
|478
|+¼
|Est. sales 313,845.
|Tue.’s sales 519,456
|Tue.’s open int 1,620,571
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|352½
|353½
|338½
|345¼
|—7½
|Jul
|349½
|349½
|337¾
|341¾
|—7¼
|Sep
|343¾
|343¾
|343¾
|343¾
|—1½
|Dec
|345
|354
|344¾
|352¾
|—5¾
|Est. sales 1,051.
|Tue.’s sales 931
|Tue.’s open int 4,014,
|up 245
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1175½
|1186¾
|1168½
|1181½
|+7½
|Jul
|1189
|1200
|1182¼
|1194¾
|+7
|Aug
|1188½
|1198¾
|1182¼
|1194½
|+7
|Sep
|1173¾
|1185¼
|1169¼
|1181½
|+7½
|Nov
|1178
|1189½
|1172
|1184¾
|+7¾
|Jan
|1189¼
|1201¾
|1184¼
|1197
|+8
|Mar
|1189¾
|1201¼
|1186¼
|1196½
|+7¾
|May
|1192¼
|1204½
|1189¼
|1200¼
|+8
|Jul
|1200
|1210
|1198¼
|1209½
|+11¾
|Nov
|1162¼
|1171
|1161¾
|1168½
|+6¾
|Sep
|1156½
|1156½
|1156½
|1156½
|+4
|Est. sales 286,210.
|Tue.’s sales 348,153
|Tue.’s open int 823,372,
|up 8,538
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.