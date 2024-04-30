PNM Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) on Tuesday reported profit of $47.3 million in…

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) on Tuesday reported profit of $47.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Albuquerque, New Mexico-based company said it had net income of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 41 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $436.9 million in the period.

PNM Resources expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.65 to $2.75 per share.

