Philip Morris: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.15 billion.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.50 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

Philip Morris expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.19 to $6.31 per share.

