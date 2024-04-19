P&G: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $3.75 billion.…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $3.75 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $1.52.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The world’s largest consumer products maker posted revenue of $20.2 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.48 billion.

