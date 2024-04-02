Paychex: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Paychex Inc. (PAYX) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $498.6 million.…

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Paychex Inc. (PAYX) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $498.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rochester, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.38.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The payroll processor and human-resources services provider posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.46 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAYX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAYX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.