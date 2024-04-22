CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|549
|576¾
|548¾
|576¼
|+26
|Jul
|565¾
|593
|565½
|592¾
|+26
|Sep
|583¼
|608¾
|583
|608¼
|+24¼
|Dec
|609½
|632
|608¼
|631¾
|+23
|Mar
|630¾
|651
|629¼
|651
|+21½
|May
|643½
|661¾
|641¼
|661½
|+20¼
|Jul
|642
|661¾
|642
|661½
|+18¼
|Sep
|652¼
|666¾
|650½
|666¾
|+15½
|Dec
|669¼
|676
|669¼
|675¾
|+13¾
|Est. sales 82,347.
|Fri.’s sales 102,521
|Fri.’s open int 392,492
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|432¼
|439¾
|431
|439¾
|+6¼
|Jul
|441½
|449
|439¾
|449
|+6
|Sep
|449½
|457
|448¼
|456¾
|+5½
|Dec
|464¾
|471½
|463½
|471¼
|+5
|Mar
|477¾
|484
|476
|484
|+5
|May
|485½
|491¼
|483¾
|491
|+4¼
|Jul
|489¼
|495¼
|488
|495¼
|+4
|Sep
|480½
|482¾
|480½
|482¾
|+3¼
|Dec
|484¼
|489
|482¾
|489
|+4½
|Mar
|493½
|497¼
|493½
|497¼
|+3¾
|Jul
|505
|505
|505
|505
|+3¼
|Dec
|478½
|478½
|478½
|478½
|+1½
|Est. sales 194,472.
|Fri.’s sales 377,931
|Fri.’s open int 1,538,169,
|up 6,099
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|357
|364¾
|353½
|364½
|+5¾
|Jul
|348¾
|355
|346½
|354
|+5
|Sep
|350¼
|350¼
|350¼
|350¼
|Dec
|353
|353
|353
|353
|+2
|Est. sales 526.
|Fri.’s sales 683
|Fri.’s open int 4,201
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1147¾
|1157¾
|1144½
|1157¼
|+6¾
|Jul
|1162½
|1173
|1159¾
|1173
|+7¼
|Aug
|1163¼
|1174¾
|1161¼
|1174½
|+7¾
|Sep
|1154¼
|1163¾
|1150
|1163¾
|+8
|Nov
|1156
|1169¼
|1155
|1168¾
|+7¾
|Jan
|1171
|1180¾
|1168
|1180¾
|+7½
|Mar
|1171½
|1180½
|1167¼
|1180½
|+8
|May
|1177¾
|1183¼
|1172
|1182½
|+6¼
|Jul
|1181½
|1186
|1180¼
|1186
|+2¾
|Nov
|1145
|1154½
|1145
|1154¼
|+5½
|Est. sales 97,035.
|Fri.’s sales 294,051
|Fri.’s open int 849,546
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|44.47
|44.99
|44.36
|44.98
|+.60
|Jul
|45.00
|45.58
|44.91
|45.57
|+.63
|Aug
|45.20
|45.76
|45.11
|45.76
|+.62
|Sep
|45.25
|45.83
|45.24
|45.82
|+.58
|Oct
|45.40
|45.77
|45.20
|45.77
|+.58
|Dec
|45.40
|45.93
|45.35
|45.92
|+.58
|Jan
|45.76
|46.12
|45.55
|46.12
|+.58
|Mar
|45.83
|46.28
|45.72
|46.28
|+.58
|May
|45.99
|46.26
|45.99
|46.16
|+.25
|Jul
|46.15
|46.67
|46.15
|46.56
|+.51
|Dec
|45.63
|45.63
|45.57
|45.57
|+.39
|Est. sales 81,257.
|Fri.’s sales 159,036
|Fri.’s open int 599,487
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|342.50
|344.00
|338.90
|343.50
|—.20
|Jul
|341.90
|343.30
|338.30
|343.20
|Aug
|342.20
|343.60
|338.70
|343.50
|+.10
|Sep
|342.70
|343.70
|339.20
|342.90
|—.60
|Oct
|342.90
|343.50
|339.20
|343.50
|+.10
|Dec
|345.10
|346.60
|341.90
|346.50
|+.20
|Jan
|345.80
|347.30
|343.20
|347.10
|—.10
|Mar
|343.00
|346.50
|342.10
|346.30
|+.10
|May
|343.60
|346.60
|343.40
|346.60
|Est. sales 61,056.
|Fri.’s sales 132,887
|Fri.’s open int 476,752,
|up 7,568
