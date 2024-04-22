CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 549 576¾ 548¾ 576¼ +26 Jul 565¾ 593 565½ 592¾ +26 Sep 583¼ 608¾ 583 608¼ +24¼ Dec 609½ 632 608¼ 631¾ +23 Mar 630¾ 651 629¼ 651 +21½ May 643½ 661¾ 641¼ 661½ +20¼ Jul 642 661¾ 642 661½ +18¼ Sep 652¼ 666¾ 650½ 666¾ +15½ Dec 669¼ 676 669¼ 675¾ +13¾ Est. sales 82,347. Fri.’s sales 102,521 Fri.’s open int 392,492 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 432¼ 439¾ 431 439¾ +6¼ Jul 441½ 449 439¾ 449 +6 Sep 449½ 457 448¼ 456¾ +5½ Dec 464¾ 471½ 463½ 471¼ +5 Mar 477¾ 484 476 484 +5 May 485½ 491¼ 483¾ 491 +4¼ Jul 489¼ 495¼ 488 495¼ +4 Sep 480½ 482¾ 480½ 482¾ +3¼ Dec 484¼ 489 482¾ 489 +4½ Mar 493½ 497¼ 493½ 497¼ +3¾ Jul 505 505 505 505 +3¼ Dec 478½ 478½ 478½ 478½ +1½ Est. sales 194,472. Fri.’s sales 377,931 Fri.’s open int 1,538,169, up 6,099 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 357 364¾ 353½ 364½ +5¾ Jul 348¾ 355 346½ 354 +5 Sep 350¼ 350¼ 350¼ 350¼ Dec 353 353 353 353 +2 Est. sales 526. Fri.’s sales 683 Fri.’s open int 4,201 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1147¾ 1157¾ 1144½ 1157¼ +6¾ Jul 1162½ 1173 1159¾ 1173 +7¼ Aug 1163¼ 1174¾ 1161¼ 1174½ +7¾ Sep 1154¼ 1163¾ 1150 1163¾ +8 Nov 1156 1169¼ 1155 1168¾ +7¾ Jan 1171 1180¾ 1168 1180¾ +7½ Mar 1171½ 1180½ 1167¼ 1180½ +8 May 1177¾ 1183¼ 1172 1182½ +6¼ Jul 1181½ 1186 1180¼ 1186 +2¾ Nov 1145 1154½ 1145 1154¼ +5½ Est. sales 97,035. Fri.’s sales 294,051 Fri.’s open int 849,546 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 44.47 44.99 44.36 44.98 +.60 Jul 45.00 45.58 44.91 45.57 +.63 Aug 45.20 45.76 45.11 45.76 +.62 Sep 45.25 45.83 45.24 45.82 +.58 Oct 45.40 45.77 45.20 45.77 +.58 Dec 45.40 45.93 45.35 45.92 +.58 Jan 45.76 46.12 45.55 46.12 +.58 Mar 45.83 46.28 45.72 46.28 +.58 May 45.99 46.26 45.99 46.16 +.25 Jul 46.15 46.67 46.15 46.56 +.51 Dec 45.63 45.63 45.57 45.57 +.39 Est. sales 81,257. Fri.’s sales 159,036 Fri.’s open int 599,487 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 342.50 344.00 338.90 343.50 —.20 Jul 341.90 343.30 338.30 343.20 Aug 342.20 343.60 338.70 343.50 +.10 Sep 342.70 343.70 339.20 342.90 —.60 Oct 342.90 343.50 339.20 343.50 +.10 Dec 345.10 346.60 341.90 346.50 +.20 Jan 345.80 347.30 343.20 347.10 —.10 Mar 343.00 346.50 342.10 346.30 +.10 May 343.60 346.60 343.40 346.60 Est. sales 61,056. Fri.’s sales 132,887 Fri.’s open int 476,752, up 7,568

