CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 549 576¾ 548¾ 576¼ +26
Jul 565¾ 593 565½ 592¾ +26
Sep 583¼ 608¾ 583 608¼ +24¼
Dec 609½ 632 608¼ 631¾ +23
Mar 630¾ 651 629¼ 651 +21½
May 643½ 661¾ 641¼ 661½ +20¼
Jul 642 661¾ 642 661½ +18¼
Sep 652¼ 666¾ 650½ 666¾ +15½
Dec 669¼ 676 669¼ 675¾ +13¾
Est. sales 82,347. Fri.’s sales 102,521
Fri.’s open int 392,492
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 432¼ 439¾ 431 439¾ +6¼
Jul 441½ 449 439¾ 449 +6
Sep 449½ 457 448¼ 456¾ +5½
Dec 464¾ 471½ 463½ 471¼ +5
Mar 477¾ 484 476 484 +5
May 485½ 491¼ 483¾ 491 +4¼
Jul 489¼ 495¼ 488 495¼ +4
Sep 480½ 482¾ 480½ 482¾ +3¼
Dec 484¼ 489 482¾ 489 +4½
Mar 493½ 497¼ 493½ 497¼ +3¾
Jul 505 505 505 505 +3¼
Dec 478½ 478½ 478½ 478½ +1½
Est. sales 194,472. Fri.’s sales 377,931
Fri.’s open int 1,538,169, up 6,099
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 357 364¾ 353½ 364½ +5¾
Jul 348¾ 355 346½ 354 +5
Sep 350¼ 350¼ 350¼ 350¼
Dec 353 353 353 353 +2
Est. sales 526. Fri.’s sales 683
Fri.’s open int 4,201
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1147¾ 1157¾ 1144½ 1157¼ +6¾
Jul 1162½ 1173 1159¾ 1173 +7¼
Aug 1163¼ 1174¾ 1161¼ 1174½ +7¾
Sep 1154¼ 1163¾ 1150 1163¾ +8
Nov 1156 1169¼ 1155 1168¾ +7¾
Jan 1171 1180¾ 1168 1180¾ +7½
Mar 1171½ 1180½ 1167¼ 1180½ +8
May 1177¾ 1183¼ 1172 1182½ +6¼
Jul 1181½ 1186 1180¼ 1186 +2¾
Nov 1145 1154½ 1145 1154¼ +5½
Est. sales 97,035. Fri.’s sales 294,051
Fri.’s open int 849,546
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 44.47 44.99 44.36 44.98 +.60
Jul 45.00 45.58 44.91 45.57 +.63
Aug 45.20 45.76 45.11 45.76 +.62
Sep 45.25 45.83 45.24 45.82 +.58
Oct 45.40 45.77 45.20 45.77 +.58
Dec 45.40 45.93 45.35 45.92 +.58
Jan 45.76 46.12 45.55 46.12 +.58
Mar 45.83 46.28 45.72 46.28 +.58
May 45.99 46.26 45.99 46.16 +.25
Jul 46.15 46.67 46.15 46.56 +.51
Dec 45.63 45.63 45.57 45.57 +.39
Est. sales 81,257. Fri.’s sales 159,036
Fri.’s open int 599,487
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 342.50 344.00 338.90 343.50 —.20
Jul 341.90 343.30 338.30 343.20
Aug 342.20 343.60 338.70 343.50 +.10
Sep 342.70 343.70 339.20 342.90 —.60
Oct 342.90 343.50 339.20 343.50 +.10
Dec 345.10 346.60 341.90 346.50 +.20
Jan 345.80 347.30 343.20 347.10 —.10
Mar 343.00 346.50 342.10 346.30 +.10
May 343.60 346.60 343.40 346.60
Est. sales 61,056. Fri.’s sales 132,887
Fri.’s open int 476,752, up 7,568

