CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 570¼ 573¾ 559½ 573¼ +6 Jul 582 588 574¼ 587¼ +5½ Sep 600 604¾ 592 603¾ +5¼ Dec 621¾ 628¼ 617½ 627 +5¼ Mar 639¼ 645¾ 634¾ 644¾ +5¾ May 650 655 645 654 +5¼ Jul 649 655 644½ 654 +5¼ Dec 658¼ 658¼ 658¼ 658¼ —4¼ Est. sales 56,122. Fri.’s sales 190,794 Fri.’s open int 411,574 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 433¾ 436½ 431½ 435½ +1¼ Jul 446 449 443¾ 448 +1¼ Sep 456½ 459 454¾ 458¼ +1¼ Dec 471¼ 474½ 469¾ 474 +1½ Mar 484½ 487¼ 482¾ 486¾ +1½ May 490¾ 494 489½ 494 +1¾ Jul 494¾ 496¾ 493 496½ +¾ Sep 486¾ 487½ 486¾ 487¼ +¼ Dec 489¾ 491¼ 487¾ 491¼ +1 Mar 500 500 500 500 +¾ Dec 480 480 480 480 +1 Est. sales 112,900. Fri.’s sales 337,094 Fri.’s open int 1,579,982 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 333½ 335 329¾ 330¼ —1 Jul 331¼ 332¾ 325 326¼ —2¾ Dec 339 339 339 339 —2 Est. sales 400. Fri.’s sales 1,269 Fri.’s open int 4,853, up 275 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1187¾ 1193¼ 1182¼ 1185¾ +¾ Jul 1198½ 1204¼ 1193¾ 1197½ +¾ Aug 1196¾ 1201½ 1191½ 1195¼ +½ Sep 1183 1186½ 1177¾ 1181 Nov 1186¼ 1189¾ 1180¾ 1184½ — ¼ Jan 1198½ 1201¾ 1193½ 1196¼ —1 Mar 1196¾ 1199 1191¾ 1195½ —1 May 1199 1201¼ 1194¾ 1199¾ Jul 1205 1205 1200 1204¾ — ¼ Nov 1165½ 1167½ 1164 1167½ +1¼ Est. sales 115,568. Fri.’s sales 286,303 Fri.’s open int 835,646, up 2,929 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 49.05 49.13 47.86 47.92 —.97 Jul 49.54 49.62 48.41 48.48 —.91 Aug 49.60 49.65 48.53 48.58 —.88 Sep 49.59 49.59 48.50 48.54 —.87 Oct 48.96 48.96 48.33 48.40 —.81 Dec 49.36 49.36 48.40 48.45 —.85 Jan 49.40 49.41 48.52 48.58 —.84 Mar 49.11 49.11 48.54 48.54 —.86 May 49.15 49.15 49.15 49.15 —.31 Jul 48.85 48.85 48.85 48.85 —.57 Dec 47.35 47.35 47.15 47.15 —.80 Est. sales 66,310. Fri.’s sales 169,527 Fri.’s open int 589,094, up 2,104 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 333.10 338.30 332.30 335.70 +2.60 Jul 336.20 341.20 335.10 338.90 +2.70 Aug 336.60 341.30 335.40 339.30 +2.70 Sep 337.10 341.70 336.00 339.70 +2.60 Oct 336.60 341.10 335.90 339.20 +2.50 Dec 340.00 344.40 338.60 342.60 +2.60 Jan 340.80 345.40 340.80 344.10 +2.60 Mar 340.00 344.40 340.00 343.30 +2.10 May 345.00 345.20 344.50 344.60 +2.50 Jul 347.90 347.90 346.80 347.00 +2.60 Aug 346.70 346.90 346.70 346.90 +2.60 Sep 345.70 345.70 345.70 345.70 +2.60 Est. sales 69,289. Fri.’s sales 156,842 Fri.’s open int 480,753

