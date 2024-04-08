CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|570¼
|573¾
|559½
|573¼
|+6
|Jul
|582
|588
|574¼
|587¼
|+5½
|Sep
|600
|604¾
|592
|603¾
|+5¼
|Dec
|621¾
|628¼
|617½
|627
|+5¼
|Mar
|639¼
|645¾
|634¾
|644¾
|+5¾
|May
|650
|655
|645
|654
|+5¼
|Jul
|649
|655
|644½
|654
|+5¼
|Dec
|658¼
|658¼
|658¼
|658¼
|—4¼
|Est. sales 56,122.
|Fri.’s sales 190,794
|Fri.’s open int 411,574
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|433¾
|436½
|431½
|435½
|+1¼
|Jul
|446
|449
|443¾
|448
|+1¼
|Sep
|456½
|459
|454¾
|458¼
|+1¼
|Dec
|471¼
|474½
|469¾
|474
|+1½
|Mar
|484½
|487¼
|482¾
|486¾
|+1½
|May
|490¾
|494
|489½
|494
|+1¾
|Jul
|494¾
|496¾
|493
|496½
|+¾
|Sep
|486¾
|487½
|486¾
|487¼
|+¼
|Dec
|489¾
|491¼
|487¾
|491¼
|+1
|Mar
|500
|500
|500
|500
|+¾
|Dec
|480
|480
|480
|480
|+1
|Est. sales 112,900.
|Fri.’s sales 337,094
|Fri.’s open int 1,579,982
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|333½
|335
|329¾
|330¼
|—1
|Jul
|331¼
|332¾
|325
|326¼
|—2¾
|Dec
|339
|339
|339
|339
|—2
|Est. sales 400.
|Fri.’s sales 1,269
|Fri.’s open int 4,853,
|up 275
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1187¾
|1193¼
|1182¼
|1185¾
|+¾
|Jul
|1198½
|1204¼
|1193¾
|1197½
|+¾
|Aug
|1196¾
|1201½
|1191½
|1195¼
|+½
|Sep
|1183
|1186½
|1177¾
|1181
|Nov
|1186¼
|1189¾
|1180¾
|1184½
|—
|¼
|Jan
|1198½
|1201¾
|1193½
|1196¼
|—1
|Mar
|1196¾
|1199
|1191¾
|1195½
|—1
|May
|1199
|1201¼
|1194¾
|1199¾
|Jul
|1205
|1205
|1200
|1204¾
|—
|¼
|Nov
|1165½
|1167½
|1164
|1167½
|+1¼
|Est. sales 115,568.
|Fri.’s sales 286,303
|Fri.’s open int 835,646,
|up 2,929
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|49.05
|49.13
|47.86
|47.92
|—.97
|Jul
|49.54
|49.62
|48.41
|48.48
|—.91
|Aug
|49.60
|49.65
|48.53
|48.58
|—.88
|Sep
|49.59
|49.59
|48.50
|48.54
|—.87
|Oct
|48.96
|48.96
|48.33
|48.40
|—.81
|Dec
|49.36
|49.36
|48.40
|48.45
|—.85
|Jan
|49.40
|49.41
|48.52
|48.58
|—.84
|Mar
|49.11
|49.11
|48.54
|48.54
|—.86
|May
|49.15
|49.15
|49.15
|49.15
|—.31
|Jul
|48.85
|48.85
|48.85
|48.85
|—.57
|Dec
|47.35
|47.35
|47.15
|47.15
|—.80
|Est. sales 66,310.
|Fri.’s sales 169,527
|Fri.’s open int 589,094,
|up 2,104
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|333.10
|338.30
|332.30
|335.70
|+2.60
|Jul
|336.20
|341.20
|335.10
|338.90
|+2.70
|Aug
|336.60
|341.30
|335.40
|339.30
|+2.70
|Sep
|337.10
|341.70
|336.00
|339.70
|+2.60
|Oct
|336.60
|341.10
|335.90
|339.20
|+2.50
|Dec
|340.00
|344.40
|338.60
|342.60
|+2.60
|Jan
|340.80
|345.40
|340.80
|344.10
|+2.60
|Mar
|340.00
|344.40
|340.00
|343.30
|+2.10
|May
|345.00
|345.20
|344.50
|344.60
|+2.50
|Jul
|347.90
|347.90
|346.80
|347.00
|+2.60
|Aug
|346.70
|346.90
|346.70
|346.90
|+2.60
|Sep
|345.70
|345.70
|345.70
|345.70
|+2.60
|Est. sales 69,289.
|Fri.’s sales 156,842
|Fri.’s open int 480,753
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.