CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 556 562½ 549½ 553¾ —2¼ Jul 571¾ 578½ 565½ 569¼ —3 Sep 589 594½ 583¼ 586 —3¼ Dec 614¾ 618¼ 608 609½ —4 Mar 630¾ 635½ 626¼ 627½ —4½ May 643¾ 645¼ 638¼ 638¼ —4¾ Jul 648 648 641¾ 643¼ —2 Dec 657½ 657½ 657½ 657½ —2¾ Est. sales 54,636. Wed.’s sales 113,021 Wed.’s open int 420,293, up 4,028 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 432¼ 435 429¾ 432¾ +1 Jul 445½ 447¾ 442½ 445¾ +¾ Sep 457 459 454¼ 457 +½ Dec 471¼ 473¾ 469 471¾ +½ Mar 484¾ 486 481¾ 484 May 491¼ 492¼ 488½ 490½ Jul 494¾ 495¼ 491¾ 493½ Sep 487 487 486 486 +½ Dec 488½ 491 487 488½ — ¼ Mar 498 499 498 499 +1 Sep 480 480 480 480 +¾ Dec 480 480 478 478 — ¾ Est. sales 141,556. Wed.’s sales 355,242 Wed.’s open int 1,606,963 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 345¾ 345¾ 330¾ 338 —6¼ Jul 340 341 329 336¾ —3 Dec 346½ 348 339 340¼ —9 Est. sales 582. Wed.’s sales 1,128 Wed.’s open int 4,284, up 270 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1182¼ 1186¾ 1170¼ 1177½ —4¾ Jul 1195¼ 1199½ 1183½ 1189¾ —5½ Aug 1194 1197¾ 1182¾ 1188½ —5½ Sep 1181½ 1184 1170¾ 1175¾ —4¾ Nov 1184¼ 1188 1175½ 1180 —4¾ Jan 1195¾ 1200 1188½ 1192½ —4½ Mar 1195½ 1200¼ 1189½ 1193 —4 May 1200½ 1202¾ 1194¼ 1196½ —3¾ Jul 1207¾ 1208¼ 1200¾ 1201¾ —4 Nov 1166 1168¼ 1162½ 1166 —2½ Nov 1144 1144 1144 1144 —3 Est. sales 109,540. Wed.’s sales 308,550 Wed.’s open int 823,682, up 310 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 48.85 49.10 48.10 48.12 —.73 Jul 49.34 49.61 48.63 48.65 —.72 Aug 49.47 49.67 48.75 48.77 —.69 Sep 49.53 49.69 48.73 48.75 —.68 Oct 49.33 49.46 48.59 48.59 —.67 Dec 49.37 49.57 48.69 48.69 —.65 Jan 49.59 49.69 48.83 48.85 —.60 Mar 49.51 49.51 48.83 48.83 —.57 May 49.15 49.15 49.15 49.15 —.29 Jul 48.96 48.97 48.88 48.89 —.55 Dec 48.24 48.24 48.24 48.24 +.24 Est. sales 59,545. Wed.’s sales 212,579 Wed.’s open int 587,617 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 330.00 332.60 327.80 331.80 +1.80 Jul 333.50 335.90 331.40 335.10 +1.50 Aug 334.90 336.70 332.50 336.10 +1.30 Sep 335.90 337.70 333.90 337.00 +1.00 Oct 335.80 337.70 334.00 337.10 +1.00 Dec 339.60 341.20 337.50 340.70 +1.10 Jan 341.10 342.70 339.70 342.30 +1.10 Mar 341.30 342.30 339.80 342.30 +1.40 May 342.80 343.00 340.70 343.00 +1.00 Jul 344.60 345.40 343.40 343.90 —.80 Dec 343.00 344.00 342.60 342.60 —.80 Est. sales 51,462. Wed.’s sales 137,374 Wed.’s open int 483,115, up 3,757

