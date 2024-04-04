CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|556
|562½
|549½
|553¾
|—2¼
|Jul
|571¾
|578½
|565½
|569¼
|—3
|Sep
|589
|594½
|583¼
|586
|—3¼
|Dec
|614¾
|618¼
|608
|609½
|—4
|Mar
|630¾
|635½
|626¼
|627½
|—4½
|May
|643¾
|645¼
|638¼
|638¼
|—4¾
|Jul
|648
|648
|641¾
|643¼
|—2
|Dec
|657½
|657½
|657½
|657½
|—2¾
|Est. sales 54,636.
|Wed.’s sales 113,021
|Wed.’s open int 420,293,
|up 4,028
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|432¼
|435
|429¾
|432¾
|+1
|Jul
|445½
|447¾
|442½
|445¾
|+¾
|Sep
|457
|459
|454¼
|457
|+½
|Dec
|471¼
|473¾
|469
|471¾
|+½
|Mar
|484¾
|486
|481¾
|484
|May
|491¼
|492¼
|488½
|490½
|Jul
|494¾
|495¼
|491¾
|493½
|Sep
|487
|487
|486
|486
|+½
|Dec
|488½
|491
|487
|488½
|—
|¼
|Mar
|498
|499
|498
|499
|+1
|Sep
|480
|480
|480
|480
|+¾
|Dec
|480
|480
|478
|478
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 141,556.
|Wed.’s sales 355,242
|Wed.’s open int 1,606,963
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|345¾
|345¾
|330¾
|338
|—6¼
|Jul
|340
|341
|329
|336¾
|—3
|Dec
|346½
|348
|339
|340¼
|—9
|Est. sales 582.
|Wed.’s sales 1,128
|Wed.’s open int 4,284,
|up 270
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1182¼
|1186¾
|1170¼
|1177½
|—4¾
|Jul
|1195¼
|1199½
|1183½
|1189¾
|—5½
|Aug
|1194
|1197¾
|1182¾
|1188½
|—5½
|Sep
|1181½
|1184
|1170¾
|1175¾
|—4¾
|Nov
|1184¼
|1188
|1175½
|1180
|—4¾
|Jan
|1195¾
|1200
|1188½
|1192½
|—4½
|Mar
|1195½
|1200¼
|1189½
|1193
|—4
|May
|1200½
|1202¾
|1194¼
|1196½
|—3¾
|Jul
|1207¾
|1208¼
|1200¾
|1201¾
|—4
|Nov
|1166
|1168¼
|1162½
|1166
|—2½
|Nov
|1144
|1144
|1144
|1144
|—3
|Est. sales 109,540.
|Wed.’s sales 308,550
|Wed.’s open int 823,682,
|up 310
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|48.85
|49.10
|48.10
|48.12
|—.73
|Jul
|49.34
|49.61
|48.63
|48.65
|—.72
|Aug
|49.47
|49.67
|48.75
|48.77
|—.69
|Sep
|49.53
|49.69
|48.73
|48.75
|—.68
|Oct
|49.33
|49.46
|48.59
|48.59
|—.67
|Dec
|49.37
|49.57
|48.69
|48.69
|—.65
|Jan
|49.59
|49.69
|48.83
|48.85
|—.60
|Mar
|49.51
|49.51
|48.83
|48.83
|—.57
|May
|49.15
|49.15
|49.15
|49.15
|—.29
|Jul
|48.96
|48.97
|48.88
|48.89
|—.55
|Dec
|48.24
|48.24
|48.24
|48.24
|+.24
|Est. sales 59,545.
|Wed.’s sales 212,579
|Wed.’s open int 587,617
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|330.00
|332.60
|327.80
|331.80
|+1.80
|Jul
|333.50
|335.90
|331.40
|335.10
|+1.50
|Aug
|334.90
|336.70
|332.50
|336.10
|+1.30
|Sep
|335.90
|337.70
|333.90
|337.00
|+1.00
|Oct
|335.80
|337.70
|334.00
|337.10
|+1.00
|Dec
|339.60
|341.20
|337.50
|340.70
|+1.10
|Jan
|341.10
|342.70
|339.70
|342.30
|+1.10
|Mar
|341.30
|342.30
|339.80
|342.30
|+1.40
|May
|342.80
|343.00
|340.70
|343.00
|+1.00
|Jul
|344.60
|345.40
|343.40
|343.90
|—.80
|Dec
|343.00
|344.00
|342.60
|342.60
|—.80
|Est. sales 51,462.
|Wed.’s sales 137,374
|Wed.’s open int 483,115,
|up 3,757
