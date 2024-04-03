CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|545
|555¼
|540¼
|554¾
|+9½
|Jul
|561½
|571¼
|557¼
|570¾
|+9
|Sep
|578¾
|588¼
|574¾
|587¾
|+8¼
|Dec
|603
|612¼
|600
|612
|+8¼
|Mar
|620
|630½
|618¾
|630¼
|+7¾
|May
|633½
|640½
|630
|638¾
|+4¼
|Jul
|637½
|645
|637½
|645
|+7¼
|Sep
|652
|652
|652
|652
|+6¾
|Est. sales 41,857.
|Tue.’s sales 129,938
|Tue.’s open int 416,265,
|up 5,285
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|428¼
|429½
|425¾
|428¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|442¼
|444
|439¾
|442¾
|+1¾
|Sep
|454½
|455½
|451½
|454½
|+1¾
|Dec
|468¾
|470½
|466½
|469¼
|+1¼
|Mar
|482
|483¼
|479½
|482
|+1
|May
|488½
|489½
|486¾
|488¾
|+¾
|Jul
|492¼
|492½
|489¾
|491
|—
|½
|Sep
|483¾
|483¾
|483
|483
|—
|¼
|Dec
|486½
|488½
|485
|487
|Jul
|503½
|505
|502
|502
|—1¼
|Dec
|478
|478
|478
|478
|+¼
|Est. sales 138,553.
|Tue.’s sales 463,792
|Tue.’s open int 1,620,571
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|352½
|353½
|350¾
|352¼
|—
|½
|Jul
|349½
|349½
|346½
|347½
|—1½
|Dec
|345
|345¼
|344¾
|344¾
|—13¾
|Est. sales 273.
|Tue.’s sales 931
|Tue.’s open int 4,014,
|up 245
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1175½
|1180½
|1168¾
|1173¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|1189
|1193½
|1182¾
|1187
|—
|¾
|Aug
|1188½
|1192½
|1182¾
|1186½
|—1
|Sep
|1173¾
|1178
|1169¼
|1174¾
|+¾
|Nov
|1178
|1180¾
|1172
|1178½
|+1½
|Jan
|1189¼
|1192½
|1184¼
|1191¼
|+2¼
|Mar
|1189¾
|1192
|1186¼
|1190¾
|+2
|May
|1192¼
|1195¾
|1189¼
|1195¼
|+3
|Jul
|1200
|1200
|1198¼
|1198½
|+¾
|Nov
|1162¼
|1164¾
|1161¾
|1164¾
|+3
|Est. sales 140,328.
|Tue.’s sales 315,565
|Tue.’s open int 823,372,
|up 8,538
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|48.70
|49.26
|48.41
|49.03
|+.43
|Jul
|49.26
|49.82
|48.98
|49.53
|+.38
|Aug
|49.39
|49.87
|49.11
|49.64
|+.40
|Sep
|49.30
|49.82
|49.03
|49.61
|+.42
|Oct
|48.90
|49.53
|48.90
|49.41
|+.46
|Dec
|49.04
|49.61
|48.86
|49.45
|+.46
|Jan
|49.02
|49.67
|49.02
|49.57
|+.49
|Mar
|49.07
|49.60
|49.07
|49.54
|+.49
|May
|49.45
|49.50
|49.42
|49.42
|+.32
|Jul
|49.54
|49.54
|49.51
|49.51
|+.39
|Dec
|47.80
|48.00
|47.80
|48.00
|+.33
|Est. sales 116,961.
|Tue.’s sales 229,645
|Tue.’s open int 589,658,
|up 6,485
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|328.50
|329.10
|325.10
|326.10
|—2.20
|Jul
|332.20
|332.30
|328.90
|329.80
|—2.30
|Aug
|333.40
|333.50
|330.40
|331.10
|—2.20
|Sep
|334.50
|334.70
|331.90
|332.60
|—1.90
|Oct
|334.50
|334.90
|332.30
|333.00
|—1.80
|Dec
|338.30
|338.40
|335.80
|336.70
|—1.80
|Jan
|339.00
|339.80
|337.40
|338.30
|—1.70
|Mar
|338.90
|339.50
|337.50
|338.20
|—1.80
|May
|340.00
|340.80
|338.90
|339.90
|—1.10
|Jul
|342.10
|343.40
|342.00
|342.70
|—1.00
|Aug
|343.00
|343.40
|341.70
|343.40
|Sep
|342.00
|342.80
|341.00
|342.80
|+.30
|Oct
|339.00
|339.00
|339.00
|339.00
|—1.10
|Mar
|342.20
|342.20
|342.20
|342.20
|—.50
|Est. sales 62,570.
|Tue.’s sales 154,234
|Tue.’s open int 479,358,
|up 5,832
