CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 545 555¼ 540¼ 554¾ +9½ Jul 561½ 571¼ 557¼ 570¾ +9 Sep 578¾ 588¼ 574¾ 587¾ +8¼ Dec 603 612¼ 600 612 +8¼ Mar 620 630½ 618¾ 630¼ +7¾ May 633½ 640½ 630 638¾ +4¼ Jul 637½ 645 637½ 645 +7¼ Sep 652 652 652 652 +6¾ Est. sales 41,857. Tue.’s sales 129,938 Tue.’s open int 416,265, up 5,285 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 428¼ 429½ 425¾ 428¾ +2¼ Jul 442¼ 444 439¾ 442¾ +1¾ Sep 454½ 455½ 451½ 454½ +1¾ Dec 468¾ 470½ 466½ 469¼ +1¼ Mar 482 483¼ 479½ 482 +1 May 488½ 489½ 486¾ 488¾ +¾ Jul 492¼ 492½ 489¾ 491 — ½ Sep 483¾ 483¾ 483 483 — ¼ Dec 486½ 488½ 485 487 Jul 503½ 505 502 502 —1¼ Dec 478 478 478 478 +¼ Est. sales 138,553. Tue.’s sales 463,792 Tue.’s open int 1,620,571 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 352½ 353½ 350¾ 352¼ — ½ Jul 349½ 349½ 346½ 347½ —1½ Dec 345 345¼ 344¾ 344¾ —13¾ Est. sales 273. Tue.’s sales 931 Tue.’s open int 4,014, up 245 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1175½ 1180½ 1168¾ 1173¾ — ¼ Jul 1189 1193½ 1182¾ 1187 — ¾ Aug 1188½ 1192½ 1182¾ 1186½ —1 Sep 1173¾ 1178 1169¼ 1174¾ +¾ Nov 1178 1180¾ 1172 1178½ +1½ Jan 1189¼ 1192½ 1184¼ 1191¼ +2¼ Mar 1189¾ 1192 1186¼ 1190¾ +2 May 1192¼ 1195¾ 1189¼ 1195¼ +3 Jul 1200 1200 1198¼ 1198½ +¾ Nov 1162¼ 1164¾ 1161¾ 1164¾ +3 Est. sales 140,328. Tue.’s sales 315,565 Tue.’s open int 823,372, up 8,538 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 48.70 49.26 48.41 49.03 +.43 Jul 49.26 49.82 48.98 49.53 +.38 Aug 49.39 49.87 49.11 49.64 +.40 Sep 49.30 49.82 49.03 49.61 +.42 Oct 48.90 49.53 48.90 49.41 +.46 Dec 49.04 49.61 48.86 49.45 +.46 Jan 49.02 49.67 49.02 49.57 +.49 Mar 49.07 49.60 49.07 49.54 +.49 May 49.45 49.50 49.42 49.42 +.32 Jul 49.54 49.54 49.51 49.51 +.39 Dec 47.80 48.00 47.80 48.00 +.33 Est. sales 116,961. Tue.’s sales 229,645 Tue.’s open int 589,658, up 6,485 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 328.50 329.10 325.10 326.10 —2.20 Jul 332.20 332.30 328.90 329.80 —2.30 Aug 333.40 333.50 330.40 331.10 —2.20 Sep 334.50 334.70 331.90 332.60 —1.90 Oct 334.50 334.90 332.30 333.00 —1.80 Dec 338.30 338.40 335.80 336.70 —1.80 Jan 339.00 339.80 337.40 338.30 —1.70 Mar 338.90 339.50 337.50 338.20 —1.80 May 340.00 340.80 338.90 339.90 —1.10 Jul 342.10 343.40 342.00 342.70 —1.00 Aug 343.00 343.40 341.70 343.40 Sep 342.00 342.80 341.00 342.80 +.30 Oct 339.00 339.00 339.00 339.00 —1.10 Mar 342.20 342.20 342.20 342.20 —.50 Est. sales 62,570. Tue.’s sales 154,234 Tue.’s open int 479,358, up 5,832

