Oaktree Specialty Lending: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter…

LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $9.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angles, California-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 56 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $94 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $99.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OCSL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OCSL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.