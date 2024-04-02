Northern Dynasty: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) on Monday reported a loss…

Listen now to WTOP News

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) on Monday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $15.6 million, or 3 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NAK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NAK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.