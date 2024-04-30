Northeast Bancorp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Northeast Bancorp (NBN) on Tuesday reported net income of $13.9 million in…

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Northeast Bancorp (NBN) on Tuesday reported net income of $13.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Lewiston, Maine-based company said it had net income of $1.83 per share.

The holding company for Northeast Bank posted revenue of $66 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $38.1 million.

