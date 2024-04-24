New Oriental: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) on Wednesday reported net income of…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) on Wednesday reported net income of $87.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had net income of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The educational services provider posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in May, New Oriental said it expects revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.13 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EDU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EDU

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.