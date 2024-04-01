Live Radio
Natural Gas Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 1, 2024, 5:04 PM

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) on Monday reported earnings of $1.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share.

The maker of natural gas compression equipment and industrial flare systems posted revenue of $36.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.7 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $121.2 million.

