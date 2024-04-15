M&T Bank, Goldman Sachs rise; Salesforce, Tesla fall, Monday, 4/15/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday: Medial Properties Trust Inc., up…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

Medial Properties Trust Inc., up 75 cents to $4.74.

The health care facilities owner is selling a majority interest in five Utah hospitals for about $1.1 billion.

Encore Wire Corp., up $30.25 to $291.23.

Prysmian is buying the copper wire maker.

M&T Bank Corp., up $6.38 to $140.94.

The bank’s first-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., up $11.39 to $400.88.

The investment bank beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Salesforce Inc., down $21.42 to $272.90.

The software company is reportedly considering buying Informatic.

Tesla Inc., down $9.57 to $161.48.

The electric vehicle maker is reportedly cutting more than 10% of its global workforce.

Blackbaud Inc., up $2.41 to $79.13.

The software company received a buyout offer from Clearlake Capital.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up 55 cents to $50.02.

The copper mining company gained ground along with prices for the base metal.

