MSA Safety: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 29, 2024, 4:55 PM

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) on Monday reported net income of $58.1 million in its first quarter.

The Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.61 per share.

The maker of safety products posted revenue of $413.3 million in the period.

