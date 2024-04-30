Mondelez: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.41 billion. On a…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.41 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 95 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum posted revenue of $9.29 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.15 billion.

