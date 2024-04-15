Mitek Systems: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) on Monday reported a loss of $5.8 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) on Monday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The mobile imaging software company posted revenue of $36.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Mitek Systems said it expects revenue in the range of $46 million to $47 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $180 million to $185 million.

