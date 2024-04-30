MiMedx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $9.1…

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $9.1 million.

The Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The developer of biomaterials made from sterilized human amniotic membrane posted revenue of $84.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $79.4 million.

