Midland States Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $13.9 million.

The Effingham, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 53 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $122.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $77.1 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

