Lindsay: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lindsay Corp. (LNN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $18.1 million.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $1.64 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $151.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.7 million.

