Lindsay: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 4, 2024, 6:58 AM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lindsay Corp. (LNN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $18.1 million.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $1.64 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $151.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNN

