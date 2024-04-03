Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Levi Strauss: Fiscal Q1…

Levi Strauss: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 3, 2024, 4:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The jeans maker posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.54 billion.

Levi Strauss expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.17 to $1.27 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEVI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEVI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up