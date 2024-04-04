Levi Strauss, Conagra Brands rise; Lamb Weston, RPM International fall, Thursday, 4/4/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday: Levi Strauss & Co., up…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Levi Strauss & Co., up $2.31 to $20.79.

The jeans brand reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results and raised its earnings forecast.

Intuitive Machines Inc., down 28 cents to $5.70.

NASA awarded the space exploration technology company a $30 million contract for work on a lunar vehicle.

Staar Surgical Co., up $6.44 to $45.51.

The maker of implantable lenses gave investors an encouraging revenue update.

Palantir Technologies Inc., down 22 cents to $22.48.

The software company is partnering with Oracle for cloud computing and artificial intelligence technology.

Conagra Brands Inc., up $1.58 to $30.64.

The owner of Birds Eye, Bertolli and other food brands beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter financial forecasts.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., down $19.59 to $81.53.

The frozen foods supplier reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.

RPM International Inc., down $6.83 to $111.69.

The specialty chemicals company gave investors a weak revenue forecast for its current quarter.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., down 29 cents to $74.06.

The lawn and garden products company gave investors an encouraging business update.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.