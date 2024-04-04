Lamb Weston: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $146.1 million.

The Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had profit of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.20 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The frozen foods supplier posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.63 billion.

Lamb Weston expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $5.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.54 billion to $6.6 billion.

