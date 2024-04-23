K12: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $69.7 million.…

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.60 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The online education company posted revenue of $520.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $512.4 million.

K12 expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LRN

