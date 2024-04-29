Live Radio
JinkoSolar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 29, 2024, 6:56 AM

JIANGXI PROVINCE, China (AP) — JIANGXI PROVINCE, China (AP) — JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) on Monday reported profit of $84.4 million in its first quarter.

The Jiangxi Province, China-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 39 cents per share.

The solar power product maker posted revenue of $3.19 billion in the period.

