Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Apr. 15

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings – Shenzhen, China, 2 million shares, priced $4-$5, managed by WestPark Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol CDTG. Business: Provides sewage treatment systems and services in China.

Centuri Holdings – Phoenix, Ariz., 12.4 million shares, priced $18-$21, managed by UBS Investment Bank. Proposed NYSE symbol CTRI. Business: Carve-out of Southwest Gas providing infrastructure services to utilities.

Ibotta – Denver, Colo., 5.6 million shares, priced $76-$84, managed by Goldman Sachs/Citi. Proposed NYSE symbol IBTA. Business: Provides a digital marketing platform that offers consumers cash rebates.

Junee – Hong Kong, China, 2 million shares, priced $4-$6, managed by Spartan Capital Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol JUNE. Business: Provides interior design and fit-out services in Hong Kong.

Tungray – Singapore, 1.3 million shares, priced $4-$6, managed by Tiger Brokers. Proposed Nasdaq symbol TRSG. Business: Provides customized industrial manufacturing services in Singapore and China.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.