Imperial Oil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $886.4 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of $1.65 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The oil and gas and petroleum products company posted revenue of $9.11 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.61 billion.

