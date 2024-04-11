How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 4/11/2024

Jumps for Big Tech stocks helped U.S. stock indexes claw back much of their slide from the day before, when…

Listen now to WTOP News

Jumps for Big Tech stocks helped U.S. stock indexes claw back much of their slide from the day before, when worries that interest rates may stay high for a while rocked Wall Street.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Thursday. The Nasdaq composite jumped 1.7% to set a record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down by less than 0.1%.

Apple was the strongest single force pushing the market upward, and Amazon climbed to set a record, topping its prior high set in 2021. In the bond market, Treasury yields were relatively steady following some mixed data on the economy.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 38.42 points, or 0.7%, to 5,199.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.43 points, or less than 0.1%, to 38,459.08.

The Nasdaq composite rose 271.84 points, or 1.7%, to 16,442.20.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 14.21 points, or 0.7%, to 2,042.60.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 5.28 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 444.96 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 193.68 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 20.87 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 429.23 points, or 9%.

The Dow is up 769.54 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,430.85 points, or 9.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 15.53 points, or 0.8%.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.