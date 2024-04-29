Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Harmonic: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 29, 2024, 4:19 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) on Monday reported a loss of $8.1 million in its first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The video services provider posted revenue of $122.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Harmonic said it expects revenue in the range of $125 million to $140 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLIT

