Greenbrier: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) on Friday reported earnings of $33.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company said it had profit of $1.03 per share.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment posted revenue of $862.7 million in the period.

Greenbrier expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion.

