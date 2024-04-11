Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May lost 6.75 cents at $5.5175 a bushel; May corn was off 5.50 cents at $4.2875 a bushel,…

Wheat for May lost 6.75 cents at $5.5175 a bushel; May corn was off 5.50 cents at $4.2875 a bushel, May oats rose 10 cents at $3.4775 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 5.50 cents at $11.5925 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle rose 1.18 cents at $1.8025 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was up .90 cent at $2.3917 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was off .30 cent at $.9145 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.