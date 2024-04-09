Grains mostly lower, Livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 12.25 cents at $5.61 a bushel; May corn was off 1.75 cents at $4.3375 a bushel; May oats was up 1.15 cent at $3.3150 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 10.75 cent at $11.75 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was rose .70 cent at $1.8015 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was up .65 cent at $2.4005 a pound; Apr. lean hogs gained .72 cent at $.8992 a pound.

