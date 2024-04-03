Live Radio
Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

April 3, 2024, 4:13 PM

Wheat for May gained 10.75 cents at $5.56 a bushel; May corn was up 5.25 cents at $4.3175 a bushel, May oats fell 8.50 cents at $3.4425 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 8.25 cents at $11.8225 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was off .85 cent at $1.8092 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle fell 2.55 cents at $2.4095 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs rose 1.42 cents at $.8797 a pound.

