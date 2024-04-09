Grains mostlt lower, Livestock higher

Wheat for May lost 8 cents at $5.5775 a bushel; May corn was off 4.25 cents at $4.3125 a bushel,…

Wheat for May lost 8 cents at $5.5775 a bushel; May corn was off 4.25 cents at $4.3125 a bushel, May oats was unchanged at $3.2975 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 7 cents at $11.7450 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle rose 1.30 cents at $1.8070 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle gained 1.40 cents at $2.4070 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was up .85 cent at $.9060 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.