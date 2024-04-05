Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May rose 11 cents at $5.6725 a bushel; May corn was off 1 cents at $4.3425 a bushel,…

Wheat for May rose 11 cents at $5.6725 a bushel; May corn was off 1 cents at $4.3425 a bushel, May oats fell 5 cents at $3.3125 a bushel; while May soybeans was up 5 cents at $11.85 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was off 3.22 cents at $1.7825 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle fell 4.78 cents at $2.3792 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs rose .95 cent at $.8930 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.