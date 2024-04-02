Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grains mixed, Livestock lower

Grains mixed, Livestock lower

The Associated Press

April 2, 2024, 11:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was up 5.25 cents at $5.5975 a bushel; May corn lost .25 cent at $4.33 a bushel; May oats fell 1cent at $3.5525 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 7.75 cents at $11.9525 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle declined 3.52 cents at $1.8105 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was off 6.27 cents at $2.4135 a pound; Apr. lean hogs lost .56 cent at $.8680 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up