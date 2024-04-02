Grains mixed, Livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was up 5.25 cents at $5.5975 a bushel; May corn lost .25 cent at $4.33 a bushel; May oats fell 1cent at $3.5525 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 7.75 cents at $11.9525 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle declined 3.52 cents at $1.8105 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was off 6.27 cents at $2.4135 a pound; Apr. lean hogs lost .56 cent at $.8680 a pound.

