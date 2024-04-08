Grains mixed, Livestock higher

Wheat for May lost 1.50 cents at $5.6575 a bushel; May corn was up 1.25 cents at $4.3525 a bushel,…

Wheat for May lost 1.50 cents at $5.6575 a bushel; May corn was up 1.25 cents at $4.3525 a bushel, May oats fell 1.50 cents at $3.2975 a bushel; while May soybeans was down 3.50 cents at $11.8150 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle gained 1.15 cents at $1.7940 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose 1.60 cents at $2.3930 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs rose .43 cent at $.8975 a pound.

