Grains mixed, Livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was off 1 cent at $5.5375 a bushel; May corn rose 4 cents at $4.3275 a bushel; May oats lost 14.25 cents at $3.38 a bushel; while May soybeans was up 3.75 cents at $11.7750 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose .88 cent at $1.8130 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was up .75 cent at $2.4210 a pound; Apr. lean hogs gained 1.20 cents at $.88 a pound.

