Grains lower, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 5 cents at $5.5475 a bushel; May corn fell 4.25 cents at $4.2875 a bushel; May oats was off 3 cents at $3.5225 a bushel; while May soybeans was down 21.50 cents at $11.7375 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off .63 cent at $1.8042 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was up .52 cent at $2.4135 a pound; Apr. lean hogs rose 1.27 cents at $.8680 a pound.

