Grains lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May lost 11.75 cents at $5.4525 a bushel; May corn was off 9 cents at $4.2650 a bushel, May oats fell 3 cents at $3.5275 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 11.75 cents at $11.74 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle gained 1.70 cents at $1.8177 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose 3.08 cents at $2.4350 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was off .40 cent at $.8655 a pound.

