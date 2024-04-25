Grains, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May was up 7.75 cents at $6.0225 a bushel; May corn rose 3.25 cents at $4.41 a bushel,…

Wheat for May was up 7.75 cents at $6.0225 a bushel; May corn rose 3.25 cents at $4.41 a bushel, May oats was unchanged at $3.67 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 3.25 cents at $11.6275 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle gained 1.85 cents at $1.8395 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose 1.77 cents at $2.4487 a pound; while May lean hogs was off 2.08 cents at $.9527 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.