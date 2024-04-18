Grains, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May was down .25 cent at $5.3675 a bushel; May corn lost 3.50 cents at $4.3675 a bushel,…

Wheat for May was down .25 cent at $5.3675 a bushel; May corn lost 3.50 cents at $4.3675 a bushel, May oats was up 5.50 cents at $3.5475 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 15.25 cents at $11.3425 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle gained .27 cent at $1.8127 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose 1.18 cents at $2.4160 a pound; while May lean hogs was off .30 cent at $.9472 a pound.

