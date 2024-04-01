Grains, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was up 7 cents at $5.5450 a bushel; May corn rose 5.25 cents at $4.3325 a bushel; May oats gained .50 cent at $3.5625 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 12.25 cents at $11.87750 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose .05 cent at $1.8457 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was off .03 cent at $2.4762 a pound; Apr. lean hogs rose 1.08 cents at $.8735 a pound.

