Grains and Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 19.5 cents at $5.86 a bushel; May corn down 4.75 cents at $4.3550 a bushel; May oats was up 23 cents at $3.91 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 25 cent at $11.6125 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up .47 cent at $1.8490 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose 1.30 cents at $2.4840 a pound; May lean hogs dropped .80 cent at $.9370 a pound.

