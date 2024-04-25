Gilead: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) on Thursday reported a loss of…

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.17 billion in its first quarter.

The Foster City, California-based company said it had a loss of $3.34 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.32 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.49 per share.

The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker posted revenue of $6.69 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.33 billion.

Gilead expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.85 per share.

