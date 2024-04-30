Gentherm: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Gentherm Inc. (THRM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $14.8 million.…

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Gentherm Inc. (THRM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $14.8 million.

The Northville, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 62 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The maker of climate-controlled seats and other products posted revenue of $356 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $358.1 million.

