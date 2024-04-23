Flushing Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $3.7 million.…

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $3.7 million.

The Uniondale, New York-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The holding company for Flushing Bank posted revenue of $112.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $45.5 million.

