Flexsteel: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) on Monday reported net income of $1.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Dubuque, Iowa-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $107.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Flexsteel said it expects revenue in the range of $107 million to $112 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $416 million to $432 million.

