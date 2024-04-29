Flexsteel: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
The Associated Press

April 29, 2024, 5:14 PM

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) on Monday reported net income of $1.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Dubuque, Iowa-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $107.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Flexsteel said it expects revenue in the range of $107 million to $112 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $416 million to $432 million.

